Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

End of chopping and changing has brought stability to white ball team: Pakistan captain Sarfraz

PTI
NEWS
News
109   //    14 Sep 2018, 20:19 IST

Dubai, Sep 14 (PTI) The Champions Trophy victory changed a lot in Pakistan cricket as it brought a certain amount of stability in the white ball team, feels skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Pakistan has been playing well for the past one year and Sarfraz attributes it to a discussion he had with chairman of selectors Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"I was made the captain before the Champions Trophy and we had a very young team. My job was to give confidence to the young players and the way we won the tournament was a big boost," Sarfraz said at the captains' press meet ahead of the Asia Cup starting Saturday.

"After that Champions Trophy, I met the chief selector (Inzamam) and told him that we don't want too many changes in the team and that's how the stability came about. We have got some brilliant young players like Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, who are all improving day by day. Our ODI performance improved once the youngsters came into the system," said Sarfraz.

For the soft-spoken Pakistan captain, the World Cup is far away and Asia Cup is one of the steps ahead going into the marquee event next year.

"Pakistan have a packed calender going into the World Cup but just like Rohit (Sharma) said we would also like to focus on the Asia Cup for the time being. Then we have the Australia series. We will take it series by series so that when we reach World Cup, we have a fair idea as to where our team stands," he said.

Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews was asked about the acrimonious incidents between the players of his side and the Bangladesh team earlier this year during the Nidahas T20 tournament and he brushed it aside.

"Past is past. Now focus will be on playing good cricket. In this tournament, even if you lose one game, you can just be out of the tournament. So we need to focus on each match. As far as World Cup is concerned, it's too far away and we are not exactly thinking about it right now," said Mathews.

Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath said that his team is hungry and wants to keep trying and improving against some of the best sides in world cricket

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Has Fakhar Zaman brought an end to Pakistan’s opening...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Indian players unhappy with Kohli-Shastri’s...
RELATED STORY
Milestones for Sarfraz as Pakistan ease to Scotland win
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Pakistan are likely to win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
3 things that Virat Kohli should learn from Sourav...
RELATED STORY
Sarfraz Ahmed explains why Pakistan have fared better...
RELATED STORY
4 Lessons that the current Indian team can learn from the...
RELATED STORY
A review of India's Test series loss in England and South...
RELATED STORY
Sarfraz snub unintentional - Maxwell
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us