England 113-5 at lunch in first test against Sri Lanka

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 49 // 06 Nov 2018, 12:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Seam bowler Suranga Lakmal took two England wickets in successive balls in the second over to give Sri Lanka the early advantage at lunch on the first day of the first cricket test.

England slumped to 113 for five after winning the toss and deciding to bat at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday.

Lakmal, the lone seamer with three spinners in the bowling attack, had test debutant Rory Burns caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Moeen Ali, promoted to No. 3, was out on the next delivery after he played the wrong line with Lakmal coming around the wicket.

A 62-run stand followed between captain Joe Root and Keaton Jennings, with Root playing a few aggressive strokes on his way to 35 runs off 46 deliveries. He paid the price for too much aggression as he stepped out to hit Rangana Herath but was yorked.

The veteran Herath, playing in his final test match, completed 100 wickets in Galle and joined Muttiah Muralitharan and James Anderson as the only bowlers to have claimed a century of wickets at the same venue.

Opener Jennings, who was dropped on 26 by Angelo Mathews at first slip, was dismissed when he was on 46 in Dilruwan Perera's first delivery of a fresh spell. Jennings failed to pick Perera's quicker delivery and was bowled attempting to cut the off-spinner.

Ben Stokes was dismissed when he attempted to sweep Perera.