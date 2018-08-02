Kohli survives but India 160-6 in 1st test vs England

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — India slipped to 160-6 by tea on day two of the first test against England, with Virat Kohli barely surviving a testing afternoon session against a swinging ball at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Kohli moved onto his highest score in England, 53, but was riding his luck after being dropped at first slip and edging three times short of fielders behind the wicket.

The India captain was running out of partners, however, as his team chased down England's first-innings total of 287.

In a gripping hour after lunch, England allrounder Ben Stokes took the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Dinesh Karthik (0) in consecutive overs.

Stokes also was left to bemoan a dropped catch in the slips, by Alastair Cook, one ball after Dawid Malan dropped Kohli off the bowling of Jimmy Anderson.

Just before tea, Sam Curran took his fourth wicket of the innings by trapping Hardik Pandya lbw for 22. Curran removed three batsmen in eight balls in the morning session — Murali Vijay (22), Lokesh Rahul (4) and Shikhar Dhawan (26).

Ravichandran Ashwin was in the middle with Kohli on 6 not out.

Kohli's top score in 10 test innings in India's five-match series in England in 2014 was 39.

Earlier, England resumed from 285-9 overnight and Mohammed Shami found Curran's edge to complete the hosts' collapse from 216-3 to 287 all out. Shami had bowling figures of 3-64.

Jimmy Anderson was on 2 not out.

England batsman Jos Buttler went to the hospital during the lunch interval for an X-ray on his left middle finger, which he appeared to injure while fielding. England later said the X-ray showed there was no break, but Buttler was unlikely to return to the field on Thursday and would receive treatment to reduce the swelling.