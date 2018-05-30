England announce squad for ODIs against Scotland, Australia

Jos Buttler has been rested from the one-off game against Scotland

Eoin Morgan will captain the side in both the series

England have announced their squads for the upcoming one-off ODI against Scotland and the Australia series that follows. The 13-man squad for Scotland and the 14-member team for Australia will be led by Eoin Morgan and doesn't include any uncapped players.

Jos Buttler will not be traveling to Scotland for the one-off game but will join the team for the Australia series, along with bowling all-rounder Sam Curran. Sam Billings gets a spot in the game against Scotland but doesn't find a mention in the series versus Australia.

Liam Plunkett returns to the squad after missing the series win against New Zealand in March. He replaces Craig Overton.

Morgan, who withdrew himself from the charity T20 game between the ICC World XI and West Indies, was replaced by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi as captain, after having suffered a fracture in his finger.

The game against Scotland is on June 10, at Edinburgh, while the five-match series against Australia begins with the first game at The Oval on June 13. The final game will be played out at Old Trafford on the 24th of next month.

With the suspended Steve Smith not in the team, Tim Paine will be leading the Australian ODI team. It will also be the first series for Justin Langer as the team's head coach, having replaced Darren Lehmann after the Sandpaper saga that took place during the South Africa series a couple of months back.

Here are the squads:

England squad for Scotland ODI: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England squad for Australia series: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood