Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England beat Australia by 242 runs in 3rd ODI, win series

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 02:08 IST
18

Nottingham Jun 20 (AFP) England set a new world record total of 481 for six as they beat Australia by 242 runs to win the third one-day international at Trent Bridge.

Victory gave 2019 World Cup hosts England an unbeatable 3-0 lead in their five-match series with the world champions.

Hundreds from Alex Hales, who made 147 on his Nottinghamshire home ground, and Jonny Bairstow, whose 139 was his fourth century in six matches at this level, helped England surpass their own previous all-time ODI record of 444 for three against Pakistan set at Trent Bridge in 2016.

World champions Australia could only manage 239 for nine in reply as they suffered their 14th defeat in 16 completed ODIs.

This was also Australia's heaviest defeat at this level, in terms of runs, surpassing a 206-run loss to New Zealand in Adelaide in 1986.

By contrast, this was England's biggest victory in the format, topping their 210-run win against New Zealand at Edgbaston in 2015.

The series continues at Chester-le-Street, the headquarters of northeast county Durham, on Thursday. Brief scores:

England 481-6, 50 overs (A Hales 147, J Bairstow 139, J Roy 82, E Morgan 67; J Richardson 3-92) Australia 239, 37 overs (T Head 51; A Rashid 4-47, M Ali 3-28) Result: England won by 242 runs

Series: England lead five-match series 3-0

England extends record ODI total in 242-run win v Australia
RELATED STORY
England beats Australia by 38 runs to lead ODI series 2-0
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England ODI Series: 5 key players for Australia
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why England can pip Australia in the ODI Series
RELATED STORY
3 lessons for England after their loss to Scotland ahead...
RELATED STORY
5 times Virat Kohli was dismissed in the 90s
RELATED STORY
Most runs in a bilateral ODI series
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia 2nd ODI: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia: 5 players to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia 2018, 1st ODI: Five Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us