Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England calls up batsman Vince as injury cover for Bairstow

Associated Press
NEWS
News
106   //    23 Aug 2018, 17:09 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — England has called up batsman James Vince to an enlarged 14-man squad for the fourth test against India next week as injury cover for Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow broke a bone in the middle finger in his left hand during England's 203-run loss in the third test, and captain Joe Root said the wicketkeeper's availability would be monitored.

Vince, who last played for England against New Zealand in Christchurch in April, has averaged 56.46 for Hampshire in the English county championship this year.

National selector Ed Smith says "James returns to the England set-up in confident form and scoring runs."

England leads the five-match series 2-1. The fourth test is in Southampton starting Aug. 30.

Associated Press
NEWS
England call up Billings as cover for injury doubt Roy
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jonny Bairstow could miss the last...
RELATED STORY
Jonny Bairstow suffers injury on field; Jos Buttler...
RELATED STORY
England wicketkeeper Bairstow breaks bone in finger
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Woakes hundred & Bairstow brilliance give...
RELATED STORY
5 England players who were unlucky not to have played...
RELATED STORY
5 most elegant modern day batsman
RELATED STORY
England call up Malan as cover for Curran
RELATED STORY
Sam Curran called up as cover for injured Ben Stokes
RELATED STORY
India vs England: How England might line up for the first...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
Match 8 | Today, 03:30 AM
India B
South Africa A
INB VS RSA-A live score
Match 7 | Today
AUA 151/10 (31.4 ov)
IND-A 152/5 (38.3 ov)
India A win by 5 wickets
AUA VS IND-A live score
| Sun, 19 Aug
SSX 440/10 & 353/6
DBY 389/10 & 161/10
Sussex win by 243 runs
SSX VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us