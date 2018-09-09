Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England can continue to benefit from Cook's knowledge - Smith

Omnisport
NEWS
News
09 Sep 2018
England's Alastair Cook.

England selector Ed Smith hopes to continue to draw on the experience of Alastair Cook after the batsman's retirement from Test cricket.

Cook is playing his final Test after announcing last week that he would quit international cricket at the conclusion of the five-match series with India.

But England's record Test run scorer has signed a three-year contract with Essex, meaning he will become a regular face in the County Championship.

And Smith wants to see the former captain use his increased his exposure to the domestic game to help the national side.

"It'll be terrific for England cricket to tap into him as a resource," Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I've had the odd chat with him about bowlers and batters this summer. But next year, maybe we can have something a bit more formal where he comes and really advises on the players he's been playing against.

"He's been a captain, a player and is the leading run-scorer in history. He's a calm, balanced and fair person - so I think we've got to try to tap into that knowledge and wisdom.

"It doesn't necessarily have to be that structured - maybe someone who people know they can talk to as a trusted adviser."

