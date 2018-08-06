Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England cricket player Stokes goes on trial for street fight

Associated Press
NEWS
News
278   //    06 Aug 2018, 20:18 IST
AP Image

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Ben Stokes, the world's most expensive cricket player, went on trial Monday over a fight outside a nightclub in which he is accused of knocking two men unconscious.

The alleged assault, which happened in September after England played in the southwest English city of Bristol, has led to Stokes missing some of his country's biggest matches as he fights the case.

Stokes appeared at Bristol Crown Court alongside former soldier Ryan Hale and emergency services worker Ryan Ali, friends who had not met the cricketer before that night.

Ali's eye socket was fractured by Stokes, prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis said.

"During the incident Mr. Stokes lost his control and started to attack with revenge, retaliation or punishment in mind. Well beyond acting in self-defense or defense of another," Corsellis said. "He knocked Mr. Hale unconscious and then — after time to pause for thought, to calm — he did exactly the same to Mr. Ali."

Stokes had been partying with England teammates at the Mbargo nightclub after a one-day international against the West Indies. Stokes left the club at 12:46 a.m. but the pair returned at 2:08 a.m. and was refused entry because the club was closed. Stokes allegedly hurled insulting comments at the door supervisor.

Stokes then spoke to two men — Kai Barry and William O'Connor — who were described by the prosecutor as "flamboyant, extrovert and openly gay." Security camera footage, which had no audio recording, showed Stokes flicking the end of a cigarette toward one of the men.

Citing testimony from the doorman, Corsellis said Stokes was "mimicking their voices and mannerisms ... making fun of their camp behavior" before leaving the area in an "angry state of mind."

Stokes then encountered Barry, O'Connor, Hale and Ali further down the road where the fighting began.

"We know Mr. Ali had a bottle and he was using it. No one else was armed," Corsellis said. "Mr. Stokes became involved and punched out and grappled with Mr. Ali on the ground."

Stokes was arrested at the scene and footage from one of the police officers' body cameras captured him saying he intervened because a man was "abusing my two friends for being gay."

Stokes, who as an all-rounder is good at both batting and bowling, commanded a fee of $1.95 million in the Indian Premier Leaguer player auction earlier this year as he waited to go on trial.

Associated Press
NEWS
England vs India 2018: England keeping Ben Stokes option...
RELATED STORY
Malan, Stokes out of England cricket squad for 2nd test
RELATED STORY
Stokes traps Kohli as England beats India by 31 runs
RELATED STORY
England issue update over injured duo Stokes and Woakes
RELATED STORY
Stokes inspires as England edge India in Test thriller
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England announce playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Ben Stokes' inspired spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: What Virat Kohli did differently in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 2nd Test
RELATED STORY
India to tour New Zealand in January 2019, England...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Today
BAN 184/5 (20.0 ov)
WIN 135/7 (17.1 ov)
Bangladesh win by 19 runs (DLS Method)
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| Yesterday
KNT 160/5 (20.0 ov)
GLO 164/2 (19.2 ov)
Gloucestershire win by 8 wickets
KNT VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us