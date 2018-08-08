Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England cricketer says he protected gay men in street brawl

Associated Press
NEWS
News
206   //    08 Aug 2018, 22:57 IST
AP Image

BRISTOL, England (AP) — England cricket player Ben Stokes told police that two gay men thanked him for protecting them from homophobic abuse following a street brawl.

Stokes is standing trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of knocking out two other men outside a nightclub in the southwest English city in September last year.

Prosecutors say Stokes was the "main aggressor" in a fight that broke out after an England match.

But in a statement provided to police and heard in court Wednesday, Stokes said he only stepped in after hearing two men being homophobic toward two other men.

Stokes said "matters had become too serious to ignore and that I had to intervene."

Stokes himself is accused of earlier mocking the gay men outside the club and flicking a cigarette butt at them. Stokes denies taunting them, telling police they "thanked me for preventing them from being beaten up."

The trial continues.

Associated Press
NEWS
Trial: England cricket star Stokes knocked out men in street
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes mocked gay couple before fight, according to...
RELATED STORY
England cricket player Stokes goes on trial for street fight
RELATED STORY
Even if 100 people tell me I won’t become a cricketer, I...
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes to miss 2nd Test, Anderson injures himself,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: What Virat Kohli did differently in the...
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
3 hostile bowlers who could get a place in the Indian...
RELATED STORY
England players take the Yo-Yo Test; who is the fittest...
RELATED STORY
"My goal is to play in the Ranji Trophy this season,"...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th ODI | Today
SL 306/7 (39.0 ov)
RSA 187/9 (21.0 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 3 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS RSA live score
| Today
DBY 177/6 (20.0 ov)
NOR 179/3 (18.2 ov)
Northamptonshire Steelbacks win by 7 wickets
DBY VS NOR live score
| Today
HAM 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SOM 130/4 (18.5 ov)
Somerset win by 6 wickets
HAM VS SOM live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us