England fans bring sandpaper to mock Australia in ODI

The use of sandpaper earlier this year saw Australia at the centre of a ball-tampering scandal, which England fans are now delighting in.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 18:48 IST
434
EnglandAustralia - cropped
England and Australia shake hands at The Oval

England fans came prepared to mock Australia in their one-day international on Wednesday, bringing sandpaper in an unwelcome reminder of the team's ball-tampering scandal.

Australian cricket was plunged into crisis earlier this year when Cameron Bancroft looked to alter the condition of the ball with sandpaper in a Test match with South Africa, leading to suspensions for the bowler and senior men Steve Smith and David Warner.

Tim Paine is leading the team as they return to action in a five-match ODI series with England, starting at The Oval this week.

The captain has predicted that there will be jibes from the crowd that Australia will have to accept and "enjoy", and the England fans look set to deliver on that.

Supporters could be seen at the ground on Wednesday carrying and distributing sandpaper marked with "4" and "6" to celebrate boundaries and mock the visitors.

