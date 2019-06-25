×
England fight back after Finch century

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    25 Jun 2019, 19:08 IST
Aaron Finch - cropped
Aaron Finch celebrates his century

Australia captain Aaron Finch scored a century in their crucial Cricket World Cup encounter with England before a fightback from the hosts' bowling attack restricted them to 285-7.

England, under pressure to reach the semi-finals following a stunning defeat to Sri Lanka, won the toss and elected to field, sensing the pitch would produce seam movement amid hot but overcast conditions.

That suspicion proved correct as Chris Woakes in particular generated consistent swing but England struggled to find reward, and Finch survived an lbw review that ball tracking ruled umpire's call.

It was a reprieve that proved key as Finch and Warner warmed to their task and put on 123 for the first wicket - the latter having been booed by the home fans upon reaching his 50.

The breakthrough finally came when Warner punched Moeen Ali to Joe Root at backward point and Ben Stokes ensured the second-wicket stand would not last quite so long as he did Usman Khawaja for pace.

Steve Smith, joining Warner as the villains of the piece in their highest-profile fixture since returning from ball-tampering bans, was loudly booed as he walked to the crease, but applause rang round the ground as Finch brought up his 15th ODI century courtesy of a misfield.

Finch's 100 comprised of 11 fours and two sixes but the skipper was caught out trying to add to that from the next delivery as an ill-advised pull shot landed in the grasp of Woakes.

The dangerous Glenn Maxwell went for only 12 to a short ball from Mark Wood and another error of judgement cost Australia as Marcus Stoinis was run out after he and Smith found themselves at the same end.

Further jeers came for Smith when Woakes finally got his reward to remove him for 38 but, though Pat Cummins lasted just four deliveries, Australia survived being bowled out.

England, having failed to chase down 233 at Headingley, now face pursuing 286 against a much more talented attack, for whom the pitch should offer plenty.

