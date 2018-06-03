Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pakistan in trouble at 48-3 in 2nd test

Associated Press
News 03 Jun 2018, 18:10 IST
AP Image

LEEDS, England (AP) — Pakistan wobbled at 48-3 after England got a meaningful 189-run lead on Day 3 of the second and final test at Headingley on Sunday.

James Anderson uprooted Azhar Ali's (11) middle stump before Dominic Bess took a splendid one handed diving catch at short mid off to dismiss Haris Sohail (8).

And just before lunch, England successfully went for a caught behind review against Asad Shafiq (5) as the replays showed Stuart Broad's delivery had grazed the batsman's glove to give wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow a down the leg side catch.

Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten on 16 while debutante Usman Salahuddin was not out on 2 with Pakistan still trailing by 141 runs at the break under heavy cloud cover.

Earlier, Jos Buttler led the charge to the hosts' big lead with an unbeaten 80 off 101 balls as England added a brisk 61 to its overnight 302-7 inside the first hour before it was bowled out for 363.

Pakistan paid a heavy price for dropping Buttler on 4 on the second day and his knock has given England an opportunity to press for a series leveling victory.

Buttler finally ran out of partners after hitting 11 fours and two sixes when last man Anderson was caught in the slips.

Seamer Faheem Ashraf took 3-60 while the other three fast bowlers — Mohammad Amir (2-72), Mohammad Abbas (2-78) and Hasan Ali (2-82) — shared six wickets among them.

