Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England know the team that will face Tunisia, says Delph

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 19:43 IST
6

St Petersburg, Jun 16 (AFP) England's players have a clear idea of who will play against Tunisia on Monday and midfielder Fabian Delph believes they are ready to find another gear at this World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's team will go through a final training session on Sunday morning before flying to Volgograd, where they hope they can make a winning start in Group G.

Among those facing anxious waits are Eric Dier and Jordan Henderson, both jostling to be England's chief destroyer in midfield, while Ashley Young or Danny Rose could play at left-back.

"We have an idea of the team now," Manchester City's Delph said on Saturday.

"We've worked on various systems with different personnel. The team is not guaranteed to be the X1 players we think it might be, there might be changes.

"But from the set-up we've done, it's pretty clear to see who is probably going to be starting." Some coaches prefer to keep players guessing, the theory being that uncertainty ensures training sessions stay sharp while nerves have less time to settle.

"I think for certain players they like to know," Delph said.

"But whether you are selected on the day of the game or the day before I think it is all the same thing. As long as your mindset is clear, you know what you need to do."

Delph is unlikely to be among the starters against Tunisia and he may not even be in the country given the 28-year-old has vowed to return to England if he is called back for the birth of his third child.

His wife, Natalie, is due on June 30, two days after England play Belgium in their last group game in Kaliningrad.

"It's very exciting if I'm being honest," Delph said.

"It's been a fantastic year for me on a personal level and to be expecting our third child is absolutely amazing. I'm waiting on the text to say 'get back home'."

Southgate's players watched the six-goal thriller between Spain and Portugal on Friday night as each side showed why many have them circled among the favourites in Russia.

England have managed only six knock-out wins at major tournaments since being crowned world champions in 1966, but Delph believes this group can match even the most formidable opponents.

"We've got that calibre of player in our squad - very exciting, very fast, loads of athleticism, fearless, young players - so I think we've got that extra gear," Delph said.

"The Premier League is probably the best league in the world and for a lot of our players, the peformances they've reached this season have been phenomenal

The combination, will and aggressiveness of the Indian...
RELATED STORY
5 England losses that shocked the world
RELATED STORY
Australia will face large hurdles over the next 12...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Alexander-Arnold makes England World Cup...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
5 current overseas players you might not know played...
RELATED STORY
5 interesting cricket facts that you probably did not know
RELATED STORY
"Lamichhane's performances have boosted up the morale of...
RELATED STORY
5 MS Dhoni ODI innings that will be remembered forever by...
RELATED STORY
Five challenges Pakistan will face ahead of the England...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Today
ENG 342/8 (50.0 ov)
AUS 304/10 (47.1 ov)
England win by 38 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
Only Test | Thu, 14 Jun
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
2nd Test
SL 253/10
WIN 287/8 (96.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Windies lead Sri Lanka by 34 runs with 2 wickets remaining
SL VS WIN live score
Match 3 | Today
IRE 205/5 (20.0 ov)
SCO 159/5 (20.0 ov)
Ireland win by 46 runs
IRE VS SCO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us