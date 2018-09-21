Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England give Burns chance to fill Cook's shoes in Sri Lanka

PTI
NEWS
News
732   //    21 Sep 2018, 20:42 IST

Nottingham, Sep 21 (AFP) Uncapped Surrey batsman Rory Burns is set to replace Alastair Cook at the top of England's order after being named in a 16-man squad on Friday for the upcoming three-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Left-handed opener Cook, England's all-time leading run-scorer, retired from international duty after bringing down the curtain on his illustrious 12-year Test career with a farewell century against India at the Oval earlier this month.

That left England with an opening batsman vacancy.

They have now turned to Burns, who captained Surrey to the County Championship title this season.

Burns has been the leading run-scorer in the English top flight this season, scoring 1,319 Championship runs at an average of over 69.

Burns was one of three uncapped players in the squad, along with Kent batsman Joe Denly and Warwickshire paceman Olly Stone.

England have two warm-up games in October and November before facing Sri Lanka in the first of three Tests in Galle starting on November 6.

Squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Changes in playing eleven expected for England in 4th test
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 changes India can make for the...
RELATED STORY
2 changes India should make in the Playing XI to win the...
RELATED STORY
3 possible changes for England for 4th Test
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Eng 2018: 2 Indian players who should have been...
RELATED STORY
2 probable India changes for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
3 Players who are set to make a comeback in the ODI side...
RELATED STORY
5 most genuine ODI-only players of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us