England motivated to win for Cook on swansong

Omnisport
NEWS
News
60   //    06 Sep 2018, 21:48 IST
AlastairCook - Cropped
England batsman Alastair Cook

England captain Joe Root is determined to send the retiring Alastair Cook out with a win, despite having already sealed the Test series against India.

Cook, his country's leading Test runs scorer, announced earlier this week that he will call time on his international career following the final match of the series at the Oval, starting on Friday.

And Root sees the England great's swansong as motivation enough for his side to deliver, even when the series is not on the line.

"We have not got anything planned [to celebrate Cook's last game] but I'm sure spontaneously we will do something," Root told a news conference. "I'm sure the ground and the occasion and everyone involved will also help him to do that.

"I don't think it will be a distraction but a motivation for the group. It means a lot to the whole dressing room and they will be desperate to do everything they can to give him a great send-off.   

"It's been an outstanding career. Twelve years at the top of the order - to have a record like that is some feat, especially in these conditions for the majority of it.

"There are not many openers around the world who can match that, never mind English players. He's going to be very hard to replace."

On Cook's role as a former captain, the current skipper added: "He's been a huge influence on me. He gave me the opportunity to play.

"As a role model, there aren't many people who go about things in a better way than he does. He's the most down-to-earth superstar you'll ever see. He's always got time for everyone."

As well as hoping to help Cook sign off on a high, Root also feels there can be long-term benefits if England win, potentially laying down a marker by beating India across five matches.

"[Keeping focus] has been an area we've not got right in the past," he said.

"To beat the number one side in the world and make it 4-1 would send a really strong statement of where we are at as a team and where we are looking to go as a team. It would sum up a good summer of cricket for us in difficult conditions."

