Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England pacer Anderson fined for showing dissent at umpire's decision

PTI
NEWS
News
41   //    09 Sep 2018, 14:48 IST

London, Sep 9 (PTI) England pacer James Anderson has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the second day of the ongoing fifth Test against India here.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the fast bowler, for whom it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016, the ICC said in a statement.

The incident happened in the 29th over of India's innings when Anderson snatched his cap and jumper from umpire Kumar Dharmasena and then spoke to him in an aggressive manner following an unsuccessful LBW review against India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday.

He was found to have breached Article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match".

Anderson admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match referee Andy Pycroft.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Joel Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford, all from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, and fourth umpire Tim Robinson.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Anderson fined for dissent following unsuccessful Kohli...
RELATED STORY
No Kohli for Asia Cup, Bangladesh star banned and more -...
RELATED STORY
James Anderson: Top 5 bowling performances in Test...
RELATED STORY
Soft signal: An area of concern
RELATED STORY
5 Kerala cricketers suspended and 8 fined for wrongful...
RELATED STORY
Evident Yet Elusive: How Kohli Nullified the Anderson Effect
RELATED STORY
5 Australian cricketers who fought with umpires 
RELATED STORY
Umpire’s toolkit: Some of the most commonly used devices...
RELATED STORY
5 times Steven Smith brought shame to cricket
RELATED STORY
Ishant fined for Malan send-off
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 114/2 (43.0 ov)
IND 292/10
Day 3 | Stumps: England lead India by 154 runs with 8 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
Match 30
TTR 57/3 (10.0 ov)
GAW
LIVE
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
TTR VS GAW live score
| 04:00 AM
AUA 346/10
IND-A 223/3 (70.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India A trail Australia A by 123 runs with 7 wickets remaining
AUA VS IND-A live score
| Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Hampshire
Somerset
HAM VS SOM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us