Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kohli and Rahane take India to 189-3 at tea against England

Associated Press
NEWS
News
49   //    18 Aug 2018, 20:24 IST
AP Image

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane struck half-centuries as India reached 189-3 at tea on the first day of the third test after being put in to bat by England at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

India appeared to have wasted a positive start when Chris Woakes (3-45) claimed his third wicket by removing Cheteshwar Pujara (14) with the final ball before lunch to reduce the touring side to 82-3.

However, Kohli (51 not out) and Rahane (53 not out) batted through the afternoon session to revive India's hopes of turning round a 2-0 deficit in the five-match series.

The pair put on India's first century stand of the series, seeing off England's pace bowlers before taking advantage of a wayward spell from leg-spinner Adil Rashid to take their partnership to 107.

Kohli showed no signs of the back trouble that hampered him when India was thrashed at Lord's in the second test, as the captain extended his lead as top run-scorer in the series.

Earlier, the recalled Shikhar Dhawan (35) and Lokesh Rahul (23) reached 60-0 before Woakes had Dhawan caught at slip, and then removed Rahul leg-before-wicket in his next over.

The reintroduction of Dhawan — who played in the first test —in place of Murali Vijay was one of three changes made by India. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and 20-year-old debutant wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also replaced Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has bowled 11 overs without success on his return for England after being found not guilty of affray in a Bristol court in midweek. He replaced Sam Curran in the only change to the side.

Associated Press
NEWS
3 ways how India can turn things around in the 3rd Test...
RELATED STORY
India’s Test Performances over the years at Trent Bridge
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Rishabh Pant set for Test debut at...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why England will defeat...
RELATED STORY
4 things need India need to do differently in Trent Bridge 
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
It’s do-or-die at Trent Bridge, India likely to come with...
RELATED STORY
Can Boom Boom Bumrah Boomerang India’s Fortunes at Trent...
RELATED STORY
3 changes India could make for 3rd Test 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Ben Stokes added to England squad...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test
IND 189/3 (56.0 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Day 1 | Tea: England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
Match 11 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Guyana Amazon Warriors
JTA VS GAW preview
Match 10 | Today
SLZ 226/6 (20.0 ov)
BTR 188/6 (20.0 ov)
St Lucia Stars win by 38 runs
SLZ VS BTR live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 03:30 AM
Australia A
South Africa A
AUA VS RSA-A preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us