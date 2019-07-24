×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

England receive pre-Ashes reality check as marvellous Murtagh stars for Ireland

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Jul 2019, 23:48 IST
Tim Murtagh - cropped
Tim Murtagh celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow

Cricket World Cup champions England were given a pre-Ashes wake-up call at Lord's as a Tim Murtagh-inspired Ireland dismissed Joe Root's team for 85 before building up a 122-run lead.

Ten days after lifting their first major ODI trophy in a thrilling final against New Zealand, England were back at the home of cricket in the longest format for a one-off four-day Test against the Irish as part of preparations for the Ashes.

And Australia would have been buoyed by what they saw as Murtagh (5-13) and Mark Adair (3-32) ensured an England side featuring five of their World Cup-winning squad - including Test debutant Jason Roy (5) - were dismissed inside 24 overs.

All 10 Irish wickets also fell on a green-tinged surface, though a half-century from Andy Balbirnie (55), who put on 87 for the third wicket with Paul Stirling (36), left Ireland - all out for 207 - in a strong position in their first Test against England.

England won the toss and elected to bat, with Roy the latest opener handed a chance to impress after scoring 443 in seven World Cup innings, yet things quickly unravelled.

Roy was the first to fall when edging Murtagh to first slip from the 11th ball he faced, while Joe Denly was out lbw to Adair for 23, which turned out to be England's top score.

Rory Burns (6) nicked behind, Root (2) was out lbw following an Ireland review, and fellow World Cup winners Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes were all removed for ducks as England crashed to 43-7 and Middlesex's Murtagh got his name on the Lord's honours board at his home ground.

Sam Curran (18) and debutant Olly Stone (19) at least made sure England moved well past their lowest Test score of 45, though it was still a chastening morning.

Advertisement

Ireland, playing in just their third Test, were two down before moving beyond England's total as Curran (3-28) removed openers Will Porterfield and James McCollum.

However, Balbirnie, who made a pair on his debut in the longest format, showed scoring was possible, making 10 boundaries before Stone (3-29) uprooted his middle stump.

Ireland lost their final eight wickets for 75 - Stuart Broad (3-60) moving above Dale Steyn into seventh in the list of all-time Test wicket-takers in the process - before nightwatchman Jack Leach safely negoiated the one Murtagh over before stumps without scoring.

Advertisement
Magnificent Murtagh takes five as Ireland bowl England out for 85
RELATED STORY
Ireland tour of England 2019, only Test: Live streaming and telecast details, preview and squads
RELATED STORY
Foakes helps England mark Archer bow with Ireland win
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs England only ODI: Preview and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs England 2019: Preview, when and where to watch, and full squads
RELATED STORY
Roy out for five in first England Test innings
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs Bangladesh Match 6, Ireland Tri-Nation Series 2019: Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England announce playing 11 for historic one-off test match against Ireland
RELATED STORY
5 things that show that Ireland belong to Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Roy to make Test debut against Ireland
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test | 03:30 PM
ENG 85/10 & 0/0 (1.0 ov)
IRE 207/10
Day 1 | Stumps: England trail Ireland by 122 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS IRE live score
NOR 78/4 (12.0 ov)
NOT
LIVE
Northamptonshire Steelbacks won the toss and elected to bat.
NOR VS NOT live score
Match 3 | Today
INU 264/5 (50.0 ov)
BAU 229/10 (47.1 ov)
India Under 19s won by 35 runs
INU VS BAU live score
1st ODI | Fri, 26 Jul, 02:30 PM
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
SL VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us