Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England remain unchanged for third Test against India

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
834   //    13 Aug 2018, 20:43 IST

(Eds: updating with more details)

London, Aug 13 (PTI) All-rounder Ben Stokes was not considered for selection as England today named an unchanged 13-man squad for the third Test against India, starting in Nottingham on Saturday.

The only addition could be of Stokes. But the England selectors will take a call on the same once his ongoing court-trial in Bristol for affray charges ends later this week.

Stokes's ongoing trial on a charge of affray saw him left out by England as they embarrassed India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord's yesterday to go 2-0 up with three to play in the five-match series.

A brief statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they would review Stokes's position following the conclusion of the trial, which is expected to end before the third Test starts.

"The ECB will make an assessment of Ben Stokes's availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded," the statement said.

England retained uncapped Essex paceman Jamie Porter and off-spinner Moeen Ali, both of whom missed out on a place in their XI that played in the capital.

England had previously won the first Test in Birmingham by 31 runs.

Victory at Trent Bridge would see England clinch the series.

Squad: Joe Root (capt), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Olliver Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, Jamie Porter

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Two players India should drop for the third test against...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the third...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 players who should be dropped...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018 - Analyzing India's squad for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
Best Test XI for major Test teams in the last 20 years
RELATED STORY
Analysis of India's openers for the upcoming Test series...
RELATED STORY
3 hostile bowlers who could get a place in the Indian...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why India lost the 2nd Test Match against England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
Only T20I | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 6 | Yesterday
BTR 185/4 (20.0 ov)
GAW 155/8 (20.0 ov)
Barbados Tridents win by 30 runs
BTR VS GAW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us