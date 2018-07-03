Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England's Colombia clash not a T20 distraction, insists Morgan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
114   //    03 Jul 2018, 02:18 IST
eoinmorgan - cropped
Eoin Morgan training with England

Eoin Morgan is confident England's World Cup clash with Colombia on Tuesday will not affect his side's focus in their opening Twenty20 against India.

For the second time in the competition, Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take to the pitch while the cricket team are also in action.

The 6-1 thrashing of Panama coincided with a stunning victory over Australia at Old Trafford, and Morgan hopes something similar can happen against India.

"We had a similar instance against Australia in the final ODI, you do notice it because in the car park over the far side of the ground there was a big screen," Morgan told a media conference.

"You see the crowd going out and watching the game, but the cheers I suppose were quite frequent in the Panama game but it'll be interesting to see how it goes.

"I don't think it's going to be a good or a bad distraction, it's there, the guys are passionate about keeping an eye on it but we'll still be firmly focused on the game."

England shuffled their line-up in their sole T20 against Australia following that ODI win, and that is something Morgan says will continue to happen as they look for the right batting order ahead of the ICC World T20 in two years' time.

"I think you will see more experimentation," he added. "I think we have to be open to what might be the best combination down the line.

"I don't think, here and now, making a solid decision and sticking with it for the next two years is productive or healthy. 

"You have to be open-minded about potentially changing the order down the line."

 

Top 5 T20 players who do not have a T20I hundred
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
No ODI hangover for Australia, insists T20 skipper Finch
RELATED STORY
Morgan hails 'outstanding' Buttler century
RELATED STORY
10 Batsmen without a Duck in T20 Internationals
RELATED STORY
Stokes named in ODI squad for India series
RELATED STORY
6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England...
RELATED STORY
Why Test cricket should not be abrogated in light of the...
RELATED STORY
Buttler punishes Australia again in T20 success
RELATED STORY
Morgan cleared to lead England, Plunkett returns
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us