England, South Africa reassured over ODI security measures

Eoin Morgan says England "have a lot of trust" in the security measures in place for their one-day internationals against South Africa.

by Omnisport News 23 May 2017, 19:45 IST

England captain Eoin Morgan

England and South Africa have received reassurances over security measures for their one-day international series, which starts at Headingley on Wednesday, following Monday's bombing in Manchester.

Twenty-two people were killed, including children, and 59 injured in an explosion that took place at the end of a concert at the Manchester Arena.

The incident is being treated by police as a terror attack, with Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins subsequently confirming that the suspect died at the scene after allegedly detonating an "improvised explosive device".

Eoin Morgan and AB de Villiers each commented on the incident on Tuesday, ahead of the first ODI between England and the Proteas, with the home skipper confirming his team had spoken to their highly respected director of security Reg Dickason.

"We have a lot of trust in our security. We're very close to Reg Dickason and we've spoken to him this morning," Morgan told the BBC's Test Match Special.

"Obviously with the security surrounding the ground, we don't speak about it in public, but he's reassured us that everything is OK."

On behalf of the team, England captain Eoin Morgan has offered his support and sympathy for everybody affected by the events in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/edmqGgwGqq — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 23, 2017

South Africa captain De Villiers added: "It is really sad and it's something we spoke about at length at breakfast this morning, so it is definitely in the back of our minds. But it's important for us to focus on our job at hand."

Mohammed Moosajee, the Proteas' team manager said: "Make no mistake, our hearts and minds are with the people of Manchester. What happened is totally despicable and abhorrent.

"At the same time, some of the players are feeling uneasy. There is genuine concern there, as you can understand.

"But I'm happy to say we've had constant communication with the ECB's security department. We've been promised - and there are some guarantees in place - that there will be more visible policing.

"There will be measures put into place to beef up the security for the events, for the hotels, as well as practices. So we've just got to trust the processes and try and get the guys to concentrate on the cricket."