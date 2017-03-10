England thrash West Indies to seal series whitewash

England wrapped up a 3-0 win over West Indies to underline their dominance of the one-day international series.

by Omnisport News 10 Mar 2017, 02:52 IST

England batsman Alex Hales

Centuries from Alex Hales and Joe Root followed by a dismal West Indies batting display saw England secure a one-day international series whitewash in commanding fashion.

The tourists won the third and final match by 186 runs to underscore their dominance of the series, with Hales (110) making the most of his recall to the side following a broken hand.

Fellow centurion Root survived two early dropped catches en route to his 101, which contributed significantly to the tourists' impressive 328 all out after 50 overs in Bridgetown.

As for the hosts – who were skittled for 142 in response – it was a limp display with bat and ball, as even the young Alzarri Joseph's four wickets came from a fairly costly set of 10 overs, which saw him concede 76 runs.

There was also concern for Evin Lewis, who injured himself in a fall just beyond the boundary rope while fielding. He was able to return to bat, but was out on the third legal ball without troubling the scores.

Only Jonathan Carter (46) and Joseph (22 not out) emerged from the Windies innings with any degree of credit, as England's bowlers shared the wickets around.

4 - Alex Hales has now gone on to post a century the last 4 times he's reached 50 in ODI cricket. Update. pic.twitter.com/jznlEExYCR — OptaJim (@OptaJim) March 9, 2017

Hales scored briskly, with nine fours and five maximums from his 107-ball knock, while Test captain Root was similarly destructive – needing 108 deliveries for his ton, 10 of which were sent to the boundary.

That 192-run pairing led England to 219-1, with Jason Roy having managed only 17, but a flurry of wickets in the final 13 overs was insufficient to stop them putting up an imposing score.

It was a target the Windies never looked likely to chase down and the hosts were treading water at 13-3, which became 45-6 when Liam Plunkett (3-27) accounted for Shai Hope (16) and Jason Holder (0) in consecutive balls in the 17th over.

A modest bit of lower-order resistance from Devendra Bishoo (10) and Joseph failed to paper over any of the glaring cracks as the Windies suffered a chastening loss to close a forgettable series for them.