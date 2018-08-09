Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England v India first day abandoned after no play at Lord's

Omnisport
NEWS
News
149   //    09 Aug 2018, 22:20 IST
Lords - cropped
A rain-affected Lord's

England and India saw no play at Lord's on Thursday as rain wiped out the first day of the second Test.

The hosts took a 1-0 series lead with a gripping 31-run triumph at Edgbaston last week, with Ben Stokes proving the match-winner against an India side led by the brilliant Virat Kohli.

But the inclement weather postponed the start of India's efforts to hit back, with play finally abandoned at 4.50pm local time after numerous delays to the toss.

Sachin Tendulkar had been set to ring the five-minute bell ahead of the start of play, prompting the India great to post a disappointed update on Twitter.

"Unfortunately the weather had other plans," he wrote. "Hopefully we'll get to see some good cricket over the next four days."

England youngster Ollie Pope is in line for his Test debut, batting at number four, should play finally get under way on Friday, replacing Dawid Malan.

Durham all-rounder Stokes will miss the entire Test as he is in court in Bristol after pleading not guilty to an affray charge.

Omnisport
NEWS
What India’s strategy should be to win the 2nd Test at Lords
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: India's ideal XI for the second...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: What Virat Kohli did differently in the...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: Four things India should fix...
RELATED STORY
5 Weaknesses of England that India can exploit
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 10:00 AM
ENG
IND
Day 1 | Stumps:
ENG VS IND live score
Match 2
KIT 97/2 (14.5 ov)
GAW
LIVE
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
KIT VS GAW live score
| Today
NOT 152/8 (20.0 ov)
WAR 156/4 (16.2 ov)
Birmingham Bears win by 6 wickets
NOT VS WAR live score
| Today
YRK 181/9 (20.0 ov)
LAN 185/4 (17.4 ov)
Lancashire Lightning win by 6 wickets
YRK VS LAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us