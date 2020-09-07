England vs Australia 2020, 3rd T20I: Preview, Probable XI, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

England defeated Australia for the second time in a row and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. It was an all-round effort from the England team as they won the 2nd T20I by six wickets with seven balls to spare.

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood started well as Australia lost three wickets in the powerplay overs. Australia could never recover fully, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan played superb knocks, helping England win the game comfortably in the end.

After winning the 2nd T20I, England will be looking to make it three in three. Australia, on the other hand, would desperately want to win the last game and avoid the whitewash in order to carry some momentum in the ODI series.

England can become the top-ranked T20I side in the world if they manage to pull off the whitewash. Both sides have something to play for, and they will fight it out at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday.

England vs Australia Match Details

Date – 8th September 2020

Venue – The Ageas Bowl Southampton

Time – 10:30 PM IST

Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to be in the low 20s during the match, and even though the weather will mostly be cloudy, the rain should stay away, which is good news for cricket fans.

Advertisement

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is pretty evenly matched. Both the batsmen and the bowlers have something in it for them. The pitch is likely to behave as it did in the previous T20I and a score of 170 could be good enough for the team batting first.

Predicted XIs

England

Jos Buttler will miss the final game of the series due to personal reasons, before returning to the team for the ODI series. Tom Banton could open the innings for the Englishmen with Sam Billings occupying his middle-order spot instead.

Probable XI: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia

Australia have plenty of options on the bench, and they might think of making a couple of changes. Adam Zampa hasn’t been at his best, so Nathan Lyon may get a chance in his place. They could also make a change in the fast bowling department to keep their premier fast bowlers fresh for the ODI series.

Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

England vs Australia Match Prediction

Looking at current form, England will start as obvious favourites as they have already won the series. Having said that, Australia will want to avoid the whitewash so you can’t rule them out just yet. But at the moment it seems as if England will complete the rout and win the series 3-0 on Tuesday.

England vs Australia TV and live streaming details

TV – Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming – Sony Liv App