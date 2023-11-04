England vs Australia, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

England will take on Australia in Match 36 of the 2023 World Cup today. It is the seventh game of the competition for both teams. While Australia are on the verge of qualifying for the semifinals, England have almost been eliminated from the race to the next round.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to this 2023 World Cup match. Australia are on a four-match winning streak right now, having defeated Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and New Zealand in their last four games.

On the other side, England are on a four-match losing streak. They are coming off defeats against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and India in their last four matches.

Australia will be the favorites to defeat England today. Before the match starts, here are some important things fans should know about this 2023 World Cup game.

England vs Australia, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: England vs Australia, Match 36, 2023 World Cup.

Date and Time: November 4, 2023, Saturday; 2 pm IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

England vs Australia pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad should be good for batting. Teams batting second have won both the matches hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in this World Cup so far. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss opts to field first.

England vs Australia weather forecast

There is no chance of rain during the England vs Australia match in Ahmedabad. The skies are expected to be clear throughout the game. The atmosphere will be humid during the day, with the temperature hovering around 32 degrees Celsius.

England vs Australia probable XIs

England:

Probable XI

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Australia

Probable XI

David Warner, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

England vs Australia 2023 World Cup match prediction

Australia have a ton of momentum by their side, heading into this fixture. They won a nail-biting match against New Zealand last weekend in Dharamsala. The Aussies will be without Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh but have two top-quality backups in Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis.

England have failed to get going in this mega event. Except for the match against Bangladesh, England have looked off-color in their games. It seems highly unlikely that their losing streak will end today.

Prediction: Australia to win against England in the 2023 World Cup.

England vs Australia Live Streaming Details and Channel List

England vs Australia will be live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 until the Pakistan vs New Zealand match ends. After that, it will be live on the Star Sports 1 network as well.

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).