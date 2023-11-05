India vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

India will play their eighth match of the 2023 World Cup against South Africa today in Kolkata. It is the eighth game of the league round for the Proteas as well. Both teams have officially qualified for the semifinals, which is why they might think of resting a few players for today's match.

South Africa have registered six wins in seven matches so far. Their only defeat came against the Netherlands in Dharamsala. On the other side, India are undefeated in the competition so far. They are on a seven-match winning streak.

Both teams will try to continue their winning momentum, heading into the semifinals. Before the clash between the top two teams begins, here are some important things fans should know about the 2023 World Cup fixture.

India vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: India vs South Africa, Match 37, 2023 World Cup.

Date and Time: November 5, 2023, Sunday; 2 pm IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India vs South Africa pitch report

The pitch in Kolkata has helped the batters and quick bowlers. The Netherlands defended a 230-run target against Bangladesh at this venue, and in the next game, Pakistan comfortably chased a 205-run target against Bangladesh. Fast bowlers have seen a lot of success in the two games.

India vs South Africa weather forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy in Kolkata during Sunday's match. The temperature will range around 28 to 30 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be 68%. There is a minimal chance of rain during the match hours.

India vs South Africa probable XIs

India:

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

India vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match prediction

Both teams have been quite dominant in the competition so far, but South Africa lost against the Netherlands and almost suffered a loss against Pakistan. India have looked flawless so far, and they are coming off a 302-run win over Sri Lanka in the last match.

The Men in Blue will start as the favorites to win this contest. South Africa seem to be the only team that can stop India's winning streak, but the Proteas may not be able to do so in Kolkata today.

Prediction: India to win against South Africa in today's World Cup match.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, DD Sports, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).