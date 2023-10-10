England vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

England will play their second match of the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh today at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The defending champions will look to bounce back after a morale-shattering defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Jos Buttler's men are currently 10th in the 10-team standings. Their net run rate took a major dip because of the nine-wicket loss against the Blackcaps in Ahmedabad last week.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will enter this match with a lot of confidence. The Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit won their opening game of the 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan on Saturday.

Incidentally, it was also a day game in Dharamsala. Hence, the Bangladeshi players would have a good idea of the conditions at the HPCA Stadium. Before the match starts, here's an in-depth preview of this fixture.

England vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Match: England vs Bangladesh, Match 7, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 10, 2023, Tuesday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

England vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at Dharamsala is generally good for batting, but Afghanistan collapsed against Bangladesh's spinners in the last match at this venue. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets each for the Tigers. The pitch may play in the same manner during today's match as well.

England vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

It will be a sunny day in Dharamsala when England take on Bangladesh at the HPCA Stadium. The temperature will hover around 21 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be approximately 54%. Rain isn't expected throughout the course of the game.

England vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

England

Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Bangladesh

Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

England vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

Although Bangladesh have a ton of momentum on their side, England will start as the favorites to win this match. The defending champions tamed the Tigers when they met in the warm-up round of the 2023 World Cup.

The Englishman had an off day with the ball against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. If the bowlers execute their plans better in Dharamsala, England should earn their first points in the standings.

Prediction: England to win against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup.

England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).