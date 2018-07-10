England vs India 2018 - 1st ODI: Preview, Squads, Weather Report, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

After a consolidatory 2-1 series win in T20I series, India now faces England in a three-match ODI series. Thus far, India has been quite remarkable. The Indian team promises to be the 'team to beat' as the tour moves ahead.

Meanwhile, England was a bit low-key in their performances so far. However, this side is expected to give a tough fight in the upcoming ODI series against India. Thus, the ODI series between India and England promises to be a riveting encounter.

England vs India, 1st ODI Details:

Match Date: 12 July 2018, Thursday

Match Timing: 17:00 IST, 11:30 AM GMT, 12:30 PM LOCAL

Match Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England

Expected Crowd Turnout: Be it 481 against Australia or 444 against Pakistan, Trent Bridge has largely been a happy hunting ground for England. Hence, the England vs India encounter is expected to be a jam-packed affair with the total crowd turnout of 15,400.

Team News

India - Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ODI series as well. Shardul Thakur has been called as the potential replacement for Jasprit Bumrah.

England - Sam Curran has replaced his brother Tom Curran for the ODI series against India following the latter's injury.

Weather

The humidity levels will be around 40 percentage. With the game being an afternoon fixture, the temperature is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius. There is no forecast of rain. However, the weather will be a tad hazy with an expected cloud cover of 78 percentage.

Head-to-head in ODIs

52-39 in favor of India. India enjoys a dominating record against England in ODIs. England and India have played 96 matches between. Out of these, India has won 52 while England has won 39, with two matches ending in a tie and three matches ending in a no-result fixture.

Head-to-head in ODIs in England

19-15 in favor of England. India and England have met 38 times in England. Out of these, England has registered a win on 19 occasions while India on 15 occasions, with three matches ending in a no-result fixture and one match ending in a tie.

England ODI Squad:

Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, and Sam Curran.

India ODI Squad:

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, and Axar Patel.

Stats and numbers

4 – Dinesh Karthik needs just four more runs to complete 1500 runs in ODI cricket.

5 – Axar Patel needs five more wickets to scalp 50 wickets in ODI cricket.

33 – MS Dhoni is just 33 runs short of the shimmering feat of 10,000 ODI runs. Amassing these runs, Dhoni will become the only 12th player overall and 4th Indian in the history of cricket to go past 10,000 ODI runs. Besides, MS will become the only player in the world to achieve this feat with an average of 50 plus.

42 – Eoin Morgan, the skipper of the England team, needs 42 more runs to complete 5500 runs for England in ODI cricket.

60 – Suresh Raina is just 60 runs short of scoring 8,000 runs in international cricket. Scoring these runs, Raina will become the 15th Indian to score 8,000 or more runs in international cricket.