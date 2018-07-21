Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: 10 players who are missing from India's previous test tour to England.

Syed Tariq
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
895   //    21 Jul 2018, 19:31 IST

En
Stuart Broad suffered a broken nose after being hit by a nasty bouncer from Indian pacer Varun Aaron, during India's previous test tour to England.

There are just few days left before the commencement of the first test match of the five match test series between World's No.1 test team India and World's No. 5 test team England at Edgbaston on August 1.

In order to win its first test series in England since 2007, the Indian cricket team have announced a strong 18 man squad consisting of 7 batsmen, 2 wicketkeepers, 3 spinners and 5 fast bowlers, with Hardik Pandya being the sole seam bowling all-rounder for the starting 3 test matches.

The last time when the Indian team toured England for a test series was in June-July 2014, when the visitors failed to hold on to their 1-0 advantage after winning the 2nd test at Lords, and lost the five match test series by a 1-3 margin, after losing the last three test matches.

Ten players who were part of India's previous test tour to England have lost their places in the Indian test team, with few of these players test career being almost finished.

So, in these article let us look at 10 of those players who are missing from India's previous test tour to England:





Syed Tariq
ANALYST
