England vs India, 2018: How Virat Kohli's side may line up for 3rd T20I

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
173   //    08 Jul 2018, 03:53 IST

CRICKET-ENG-IND-T20

Alex Hales-powered England shocked the Indian team in the second T20I to level the series 1-1. With a win in the first T20I, India were the favorites for the second T20I. However, Hales was in no mood to surrender as he steered England to a win in the last over of the match. 

Now, with the series nicely poised at 1-1, the contest moves to the beautiful city of Bristol which will decide the fate of the series. 

Thus, with a series decider on the cards, the Indian team would be looking forward to churning out the best possible XI for the third T20I match.

India's squad for T20I series against England: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, and Umesh Yadav.

Thus, let us look at how Virat Kohli's side may line up for the third T20I against England.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

CRICKET-IND-BAN

Although the Indian openers have failed to make an impact in this series, the Indian management is not expected to tinker the opening combination. 

Of late, Shikhar Dhawan has been in decent form. However, he has not been able to convert his starts and has thrown away his wicket quite a few times. Thus, come the final T20I against England, Dhawan would be hoping to strike back his golden form and put up a good show for the Indian team in Bristol. 

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has been struggling to find the right rhythm. Although he scored a decent 30-ball 32 against England in the first T20I, he was seen struggling to adapt to the conditions. The case was no better in the second T20I where he failed to make good contact with the ball and ended up tossing the ball up in the air. Hence, in the third T20I Rohit would be looking forward to gaining the confidence before the start of the ODI series. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Contact Us Advertise with Us