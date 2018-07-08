England vs India, 3rd T20I: Preview, Team News, Weather Report, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

England proved to be too good in the second T20I as they beat India at Cardiff on the back of a blitzkrieg from Alex Hales and a solid display in the powerplay with the ball.

With the series level at 1-1 going into the decider at Bristol, the Indian team will be looking forward to getting back to their winnings ways and register their first ever T20I series win on English soil. Meanwhile, England will look to continue their great form and and seal the series with a comprehensive win in the third T20I against India.

England vs India, 3rd T20I Details:

Match Date: 08 July 2018, Sunday

Match Timing: 18:30 IST, 13:00 GMT, 14:00 LOCAL

Match Venue: County Ground, Bristol, England

Expected Crowd Turnout: With a series decider ahead for both the teams, the England vs India encounter in Bristol is expected to be a jam-packed affair with a total crowd attendance of 14,100.

Team News

The Indian team is not expected to tinker the playing XI and is expected to field with the same team.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes is back after an injury. However, his place in the playing XI is not confirmed yet.

India Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

England Probable Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan

Weather

The humidity levels will be around 33 percentage. With the game being an afternoon fixture, the temperature is expected to be around 29 degree Celsius. There is no forecast of rain and it promises to be a full game in Bristol.

Head-to-head in T20Is

7-6 in favour of England. Having won the second T20I against India at Sophia Gardens, England have bettered the record against India in T20Is.

England T20I Squad:

Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, and Dawid Malan.

India T20I Squad:

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, and Umesh Yadav.

Stats and numbers

1 – Suresh Raina needs one more six to complete 300 sixes in the history of T20 cricket. He will become the only second Indian, after Rohit Sharma (308 sixes), to tonk 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

3 – The number of sixes required by MS Dhoni to hit 50 sixes in T20Is. If he gets there at Bristol, Dhoni will become the only fourth Indian, after Rohit Sharma (84 sixes), Yuvraj Singh (74 sixes), and Suresh Raina (57 sixes), to achieve that milestone.

5 – Virat Kohli (213 T20I fours), the skipper of the Indian team, requires five more fours to surpass Mohammad Shahzad (216 T20I fours) on the list most T20I fours and climb to the second position on the list.

5 – Suresh Raina (145 T20I fours) needs to hit five more fours to achieve the feat of 150 T20I fours in the history of T20I cricket. He will become only the third Indian, after Virat Kohli (211 T20I fours) and Rohit Sharma (178 T20I fours), to accomplish 150 T20I fours.

14 – Rohit Sharma is just 14 runs away from the golden 2000-run mark in T20I cricket. When he gets there, Rohit will become the only second Indian and fifth player overall to pass the 2000-run mark in T20I cricket.

28 – Shikhar Dhawan needs just 28 runs more to become the newest member of the 1000-run club in T20Is.

33 – The number of runs required by Alex Hales to complete 5000 runs in T20 cricket. When he gets to the mark, Hales will become the only sixth Englishmen to surpass 5000-run mark in T20 cricket.