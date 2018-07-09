Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Why Mohammed Shami deserves a chance in the Test series against England

Aalekh
ANALYST
Feature
43   //    09 Jul 2018, 23:45 IST

South Africa v India - 2nd Test, Day 1
Shami begins to find his feet again

Things haven't been smooth for Mohammed Shami for quite some time. He has struggled with injuries, personal life issues, poor IPL season, failed fitness test and what not. But amidst so many hurdles, like a true sportsperson, Shami has worked very hard to bounce back. He has finally cleared the Yo-Yo fitness test and has provided the BCCI selectors with a worthy option for upcoming Test series with England.

Shami is a dependable bowler in Test cricket. The 110 victims of his sharp bowling in 30 Test matches reflect that. A very skilled cricketer with the ball, the way he releases and pitches the ball suits the nature of the Test cricket to all intents and purpose. One of the major aspects of his bowling style is that the line and length at which he delivers the ball in longer spells are attacking in nature.

The great effect to which he incorporates the reverse swing with the old ball is what makes him a suitable man to be granted an inclusion in the Indian test squad. He is one of the few Indian pacers who can utilize the old ball to a great effect.

Yes, his last tour of England in 2014 was not a successful one but he is a much better and experienced pacer now. The reverse swing specialist can do justice with the speedometer as he can bowl at over 140 kph in longer spells.

Given his strengths and abilities, he can surely flourish in the English conditions. On one hand, he can bowl the conventional line and length if the red ball is seaming up. On the other hand, if it is reverse swinging, he understands the aerodynamics very well how so as to pitch the ball right to get a batsman out bowled or LBW.

It's a tough choice for the management as well. The issues he has been facing lately pose a serious question - Is he a 100% mentally focused and ready to devote himself or not? India has an impressive list of fast bowlers for Test cricket. Names such as Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ishant Sharma feature in the list. However, Jasprit Bumrah's absence (owing to an injury) can lead selectors to contemplate about Shami.

Do you think Mohammed Shami should be given a chance in the Test series against England? Tell us in the comments below!

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Leisure Reading
