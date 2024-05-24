England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the four-match T20I series between England and Pakistan will be played on May 25. The action shifts to Birmingham where Edgbaston will play host to this exciting encounter on Saturday.

It was a damp start to the series. The first game was scheduled to take place on Wednesday at Headingley in Leeds but the rain played spoilsport. Persistent rain saw the game getting abandoned without toss.

Both the teams now travel to Birmingham for the second game. It is a day game and they will be hoping that the rain stays away and they get a chance to take the field. It is an important series for both England and Pakistan as it gives them a chance to prepare for the T20 World Cup, starting from June 1.

Jofra Archer is back in the English squad. He is now back in action at the highest level after a year. Haris Rauf will be making a comeback after more than six months. It remains to be seen how they both go about their business in the second T20I if the weather permits.

England vs Pakistan Match Details:

Match: England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Pakistan tour of England, 2024

Date and Time: May 25, 2024, 7 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

England vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

England and Pakistan have faced each other 30 times in the shortest format. England have won 19 of those whereas Pakistan have managed to emerge victorious on only nine occasions. Two games have ended in no-result.

Matches played: 30

England won: 19

Pakistan won: 9

No Result: 2

England vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The surface at Edgbaston is a wonderful track to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The bowling sides will look to create inroads with the new ball as they may get some purchase in the initial phase.

England vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

The temperature in Birmingham on Saturday is expected to range between 11 and 19 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted on the matchday.

England vs Pakistan Probable XIs

England

Team News

No injury concerns. All the players are fully fit.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley/Mark Wood

Pakistan

Team News

All the members in the squad are available for selection.

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

England vs Pakistan Match Prediction

The first game of the four-match series was washed out due to rain. The action now shifts to Birmingham for the second T20I. Both sides will be hoping that the rain stays away on Saturday and they get a chance to go head-to-head.

England, being the hosts, should have the edge in this encounter.

Prediction: England to win this contest.

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App and FanCode

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback