England were just better than us - Rahane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
07 Sep 2018, 00:58 IST
AjinkyaRahane - cropped
Ajinkya Rahane in Test action for India

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane insists India have no need to make excuses for their Test-series defeat to England, as he feels the hosts have simply been the better side.

England lead the five-match series 3-1 with a game to spare thanks to a 60-run triumph in the fourth contest in Southampton, with the final encounter set to get under way at the Oval on Friday.

But Rahane was not left searching for reasons for the tourists' failings ahead of the final meeting, claiming Joe Root's men were too good.

"Every team plays really well at home nowadays," he said. "England have played better cricket than us, especially in their bowling.

"Batsmen in both teams have struggled a lot. Only Virat [Kohli] has batted really well in these conditions, but England definitely, in their conditions, are a very good team and very experienced team with James Anderson and Stuart Broad in their attack.

"Moeen [Ali] bowled really well in the last game. They can do really well abroad as well, but at home every team is really strong.

"In Test cricket, you have to win each and every session but I don't think we did anything wrong. England played better cricket than us.

"They were consistent in their bowling. They bowled with patience and I think patience is the key in England, whether you bat or bowl. You've got to bowl in the same areas for a longer period of time. Maybe as a batsman, you have to leave the ball for a longer period of time.

"I don't see any problems, I don't think we did anything wrong. I think they were just better than us."

Omnisport
NEWS
