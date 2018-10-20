×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

England wins 4th ODI, secures series vs. Sri Lanka

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    20 Oct 2018, 20:47 IST
AP Image

PALLEKELE , Sri Lanka (AP) — England beat Sri Lanka by 18 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method in the rain-hit fourth one-day international on Saturday to take an insurmountable 3-0 series lead.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first with the hosts reaching 273-7 in 50 overs. Dasun Shanaka made a run-a-ball 66, including five sixes, while Niroshan Dickwella scored 52. Moeen Ali took 2-55 for England.

England was 132-2 after 27 overs in reply when rain interrupted play. No further overs were bowled and England had done enough to win under the D/L method.

Jason Roy made 45. Joe Root and Morgan were not out on 32 and 31, respectively.

Spinner Akila Dananjaya took 2-27.

England secured the five-match series 3-0 with the first game being washed out.

Roy and Alex Hales — replacing the injured Jonny Bairstow — gave England a 52-run opening stand in nine overs before Hales (12) was stumped by Dickwella off Dananjaya.

Roy hit 45 runs off 49 balls before Sri Lanka won a leg-before review against him off Dananjaya.

Root and Morgan then shared an unbroken 56-run stand for the third wicket.

Earlier, England seamer Chris Woakes gave his team a promising start by removing Sri Lankan opener Sadeera Samarawickrama — caught by Jos Butler — with the total on 19.

Dickwella and Dinesh Chandimal added 70 runs for the second wicket before Chandimal was bowled by Ali for 33.

Dickwella's 52 included five boundaries and came off 70 deliveries.

Shanaka hit five sixes and four boundaries, while Thisara Perera was run out on 44.

The final match is at Colombo on Tuesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Sri Lanka decides to field in 2nd ODI vs England
RELATED STORY
Bilateral Series for Visually Impaired: India lose the...
RELATED STORY
Rain wipes out play in 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and England
RELATED STORY
Testing time for Sri Lanka swimmer Peiris at Asian Games
RELATED STORY
Undefeated Chiefs, Mahomes await major test in New England
RELATED STORY
Chiefs, Mahomes will get major test in New England
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Elliott wins NASCAR playoff race at Dover
RELATED STORY
5 Supermen in the world of cricket
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Cup Series race in wild finish
RELATED STORY
4th Collective Consultation Meeting of TSG, Traditional...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us