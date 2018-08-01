Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Root keeps up impressive scoring streak for England vs India

Associated Press
NEWS
News
139   //    01 Aug 2018, 20:31 IST
AP Image

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Joe Root kept up his impressive run of scores against India to underpin England's progress to 163-3 by tea on Day 1 of the first test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Root was unbeaten on 65 by the end of the session, reaching a half-century for the 11th straight test against the Indians stretching back to his debut in Nagpur in 2012.

In the meantime, the England captain passed 6,000 test runs in his 70th international, making him the fourth quickest from his country to reach that milestone.

England resumed after lunch on 83-1, after the early departure of Alastair Cook (13), and lost fellow opener Keaton Jennings for 42 and Dawid Malan for 8 — both to the bowling of Mohammed Shami (2-27).

Jennings was unfortunate to depart, with the ball dribbling back onto his off stump following a forward defensive stroke and just tipping off the bails.

Twenty-six balls later, Malan was trapped lbw by Shami and England failed with a review of the decision. That left England on 112-3, but a 51-run stand between Root and Jonny Bairstow (27 not out) has steadied the innings.

It is the first of five tests between the countries across the next six weeks.

India left out Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja and picked Lokesh Rahul and Shami, leaving Ravichandran Ashwin as the only spin option in the team. Ashwin took the wicket of Cook in the ninth over with a beautiful delivery that drifted in line with middle stump then span past the forward-prodding opener to hit off stump.

England legspinner Adil Rashid was playing his first test in almost two years despite signing a white-ball-only contract for Yorkshire in February.

Associated Press
NEWS
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 famous ODI wins India achieved...
RELATED STORY
India tour of England 2018: England's landmark Test and a...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
5 Weaknesses of England that India can exploit
RELATED STORY
1st Test: India vs England - Probable playing XI for India 
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st Test: Preview, Head-to-Head,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 1st Test
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
Preview: England vs India Test series 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us