England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I preview: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The high-octane decider of the three-game WT20I series between England Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on Wednesday, September 6, at the Country Cricket Ground at Derby at 10:30 pm IST.

Both teams have won a game apiece in the series, leaving everything to play for in the decider. The first game belonged to England, who won by 12 runs. Alice Capsey’s quickfire knock of 51 (27) helped England post a match-winning target of 187.

Sri Lanka fought back in the second game to register their first T20I win against the hosts. Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani and Kavisha Dilhari helped skittle out England for just 104. Chamari Athapaththu played a magnificent knock of 55 (31) to steer Sri Lanka to a comfortable win.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details

Match: England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: September 6, Wednesday; 10:30 pm IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Derby

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The deck at the Country Cricket Ground is highly ideal for batting. The track aids both bowlers and spinners, too, so a fair contest between bat and ball is expected.

The average first-innings score in Women’s T20Is at the venue is 139, and the teams chasing have often struggled. Hence, having runs on the board early on will be crucial for the team that bats first.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Report

Expect strong, dense fog on matchday. Visibility may be hindered marginally. As per the weather forecast, the temperature during the day should vary between 18 and 28 degrees Centigrate, with a 20% chance of rain.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Predicted Xls

England Women

Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction

The T20I series has been a very closely contested one. England dominated the visitors in the first game before Sri Lanka fought back in the second.

However, England have a very impressive head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in T20Is. They have won T20I series against the Lankans in 2010 and 2018 and are likely to win another.

Prediction: England to win

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Fancode app and website