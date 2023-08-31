England Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

Get ready for an enthralling showdown as England Women and Sri Lanka Women gear up for a high-stakes three-match T20I series scheduled from August 31 to September 6.

The battle will unfold across County Grounds in Hove, Chelmsford, and Derby. Riding on their triumphant Ashes campaign in both T20Is and ODIs, England enter the contest with momentum. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are coming off a closely fought 2-1 loss against New Zealand in their recent T20I series.

Leading the charge for Sri Lanka is the seasoned Chamari Athapaththu, while England will be under the helm of Heather Knight. As the anticipation builds, the spotlight is on England, the undisputed favorites, but Sri Lanka will seek their maiden win against their formidable rivals.

The series promises riveting action and a potential turning point in Sri Lanka's T20I journey.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head in T20I:

In T20I encounters, England have had an impeccable record against Sri Lanka, triumphing in all nine previous clashes. Sri Lanka, though, remains determined to overturn this trend and put an end to their winless streak.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, August 31

1st T20I - England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, County Ground, Hove - 10:30 PM

Saturday, September 02

2nd T20I - England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, County Ground, Chelmsford - 07:00 PM

Wednesday, September 06

3rd T20I - England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, County Ground, Derby - 10:30 PM

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

All the encounters of the highly anticipated 2023 clash between England and Sri Lanka will be accessible for live streaming on the FanCode App & Website without any charge.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2023: Full Squads

England Women

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe (vc), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)