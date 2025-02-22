European Cricket League 2025 Group A: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket League (ECL), organized by the European Cricket Network, is set to commence on February 24 at the Cartama Oval, located at the Cartama Stadium. This prestigious tournament will feature a total of 35 teams, divided into seven groups, each consisting of five teams. The competition will follow a single round-robin format, where each team will play three matches before progressing to the playoffs.

In Group A, the participating teams include Darmstadt CC, Dreux, ACC Bucharest, Stari Grad, and Peel & St Johns. The tournament's structure ensures that the top-performing team from each group will qualify for the playoffs, with the ultimate goal of advancing to the Champions Week.

In the previous edition of the European Cricket League, held last year, Hornchurch emerged as the champions following a remarkable performance during the Champions Week. In Group A, Jinnah Brescia secured a victory in the final, earning a spot in the Champions Week. However, they were ultimately defeated in Qualifier 2 by Old Victorians, failing to progress further in the competition.

This year marks the fifth edition of the ECL, bringing added excitement to the tournament as teams compete for the coveted title. The grand finale will take place on February 26 at 11:30 PM IST, concluding what promises to be an action-packed and thrilling cricketing event.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

European Cricket League 2025 Group A: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, February 24

Match 1 - Darmstadt CC vs Dreux, 3:00 PM

Match 2 - ACC Bucharest vs Stari Grad, 5:00 PM

Match 3 - Peel & St Johns vs Darmstadt CC, 7:00 PM

Match 4 - Stari Grad vs Dreux, 9:30 PM

Match 5 - ACC Bucharest vs Peel & St Johns, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, February 25

Match 6 - Peel & St Johns vs Dreux, 3:00 PM

Match 7 - Darmstadt CC vs ACC Bucharest, 5:00 PM

Match 8 - Stari Grad vs Peel & St Johns, 7:00 PM

Match 9 - ACC Bucharest vs Dreux, 9:30 PM

Match 10 - Darmstadt CC vs Stari Grad, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, February 26

Eliminator - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 3:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 5:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 8:30 PM

Final - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 11:30 PM

European Cricket League 2025 Group A: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the European Cricket League 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

European Cricket League 2025 Group A: Full Squads

ACC Bucharest

Abdul Asif, Ali Haider, Asad Abbas, Dinesh Madusanka, Gohar Manan, Naveen Kunta, Parveen Kumar, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sasindu Dilanka, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Sukhbinder Singh, Tharindu Sandaruwan, Vishwa Priyadarshana, Wimukthi Madhushan

Darmstadt CC

Abdul Rasheed, Abdul Shakoor, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Eshan Aditya, Majeed Nasseri, Mansoor Khan, Muhammad Umar, Pranav Nath, Qudratullah Olfat, Samuel Bryan, Shafiullah Niazi, Sheikh Habib, Steffen Solomon, Waqar Muzzamil

Dreux

Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Afridi Abdulwahid, Ahmad Nabi, Alexandre Harkouk, Ammar Zahir, Hamza Niaz, Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nisar, Muhammad Rafah, Tabish Bhatti, Tahseenullah Safi, Umar Khan, Usman Khan, Wahid Abdul, Yeasin Shikdar

Peel & St Johns

Akkie Van Den Berg, Andrew Clarke, Brendan Bennett, Dave Smith, Eddie Beard, Jaques de Beer, Josh Mills, Kieran Cawte, Neill Jacobs, Ollie Webster, Peter Burgoyne, Peter Lewis, Phil Littlejohns, Russ Miller

Stari Grad

Bogdan Dugic, Djordje Tresac, Haris Dajc, Jim O'Neill, Joseph Scull, Luka Woods, Matija Sarenac, Mike Jones, Nemanja Zimonjic, Rhys Hartley, Robin Vitas, Slobodan Tosic, Tom Fleming, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton

