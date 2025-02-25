European Cricket League 2025 Group B: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket League (ECL), organized by the European Cricket Network, will begin on February 24, with Group A matches taking place at the Cartama Oval, located within Cartama Stadium. Group B fixtures are scheduled to commence on February 27 and will run until March 1.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format, with each team playing three matches before advancing to the playoffs. A total of 14 matches, including the playoffs, will be contested throughout the competition.

Group B consists of five teams: the Austrian Cricket Tigers, Northern CC, Hornchurch, Byron, and Al Fatah. The tournament structure dictates that the top-performing team from each group will progress to the playoffs, ultimately striving for a spot in the prestigious Champions Week.

In the previous edition (2024) of the European Cricket League, Hornchurch emerged as the champions of Group B following an outstanding performance in the Champions Week. Hornchurch secured the title after defeating Huddinge in the Group B final, chasing down a target of 138 and winning by six wickets. Huddinge, who made their tournament debut last year, have not qualified for this year's competition.

Hornchurch will look to defend their title and build on their previous success, aiming for another strong performance this year.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

European Cricket League 2025 Group B: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, February 27

Match 1 - Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Northern CC, 3:00 PM

Match 2 - Hornchurch vs Byron, 5:00 PM

Match 3 - Al Fatah vs Austrian Cricket Tigers, 7:00 PM

Match 4 - Byron vs Northern CC, 9:30 PM

Match 5 - Hornchurch vs Al Fatah, 11:30 PM

Friday, February 28

Match 6 - Al Fatah vs Northern CC, 3:00 PM

Match 7 - Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Hornchurch, 5:00 PM

Match 8 - Byron vs Al Fatah, 7:00 PM

Match 9 - Hornchurch vs Northern CC, 9:30 PM

Match 10 - Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Byron, 11:30 PM

Saturday, March 1

Eliminator - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 3:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 5:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 8:30 PM

Final - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 11:30 PM

European Cricket League 2025 Group B: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the European Cricket League 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

European Cricket League 2025 Group B: Full Squads

Austrian Cricket Tigers

Adal Afzal, Adeel Tariq, Adnan Haider, Adnan Mirza, Ahmad Chaudhry, Ahsan Yousuf, Aqib Iqbal, Arsalan Arif, Hasan Sadiq, Imran Asif, Mirza Ahsan, Sikandar Iqbal, Umair Tariq

Byron

Alexis Souvlakis, Amarpreet Singh Mehmi, Anastasios Gialourakos, Aslam Mohammad, Christos Molinaris, Konstantinos Gialourakos, Marios Vasilakis, Nick Katechis, Sajid Afridi, Shabbir Arslan, Sinan Khan, Spyridon Vasilakis, Zubair Ashraf

Al Fatah

Aminul Islam, Arjun Shahi, Jimi Chialoufas, Lovedeep Singh, Neelesh Makarande, Roman Mazumder, Ruel Brathwaite, Sachithra Tharanga, Scott Austin, Scott Burdekin, Supun Patabendige, Tahmidur Rahman, Windy Miller

Hornchurch

Adeel Malik, Arthur George, Billy Gordon, Gavin Griffiths, George Clark, George Hankins, Harry Hankins, Ian Cockbain, Jalpesh Vijay, Lesbourne Edwards, Marc Whitlock, Mervyn Westfield, Paul Murray, Ted Coney, Tommy Barnacle

Northern CC

Adam Tweedle, Alex Vincent, Ben Edmondson, Chris Laker, Daniel Wilson, Gregory Liebenberg, James Cole, Josh Thompson, Liam Grey, Louis Bhabra, Mathew Laker, Stephen Cole, Stephen Lucas, Tom Sephton, Tyler McGladdery

