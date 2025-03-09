European Cricket League 2025 Group F: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket League (ECL), organized by the European Cricket Network, commenced on February 24, at the Cartama Oval. The Group F matches are scheduled to start on March 11, and conclude by March 13.

Over the span of three days, 14 matches shall be played with the final scheduled for March 13. The competition will follow a single round-robin format, where each team will play three games before progressing to the playoffs. The top contender from the group will qualify for the champions stage, where the seven qualified teams will face off for the prestigious title.

This tournament features a total of 35 teams that are split into seven groups, each consisting of five teams. The teams in Group F are Istanbul KSK, Ljubljana, Walferdange Optimists, Old Victorians, and Farmers.

In the previous edition of the European Cricket League (ECL) held in March 2024, Hornchurch emerged as the champions with a remarkable performance, outclassing Old Victorians in the final by seven wickets. Old Victorians shall look to start on a positive note and qualify for the Champions Week in this edition of the trophy.

Pak I Care Badalona qualified from Group F in the last edition, but in the Champions Week eliminator, they eventually lost against Jinnah Brescia by 39 runs.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

European Cricket League 2025 Group F: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, March 11

Match 1 - Istanbul KSK vs Ljubljana, 3pm

Match 2 - Walferdange Optimists vs Old Victorians, 5pm

Match 3 - Farmers vs Istanbul KSK, 7pm

Match 4 - Old Victorians vs Ljubljana, 9.30pm

Match 5 - Walferdange Optimists vs Farmers, 11.30pm

Wednesday, March 12

Match 6 - Farmers vs Ljubljana, 3pm

Match 7 - Istanbul KSK vs Walferdange Optimists, 5pm

Match 8 - Old Victorians vs Farmers, 7pm

Match 9 - Walferdange Optimists vs Ljubljana, 9.30pm

Match 10 - Istanbul KSK vs Old Victorians, 11.30pm

Thursday, March 13

Eliminator - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 3.30pm

Qualifier 1 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 5.30pm

Qualifier 2 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 8.30pm

Final - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 11.30pm

European Cricket League 2025 Group F: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the European Cricket League 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

European Cricket League 2025 Group F: Full Squads

Farmers

Adam Bradbury, Charles Perchard, Christian Purchase, George Richardson, Jack De Gruchy, Jack Kemp, James Smith, Joel Dudley, Julius Sumerauer, Rhys Palmer, Stanley Norman, Toby Britton, Tommy Sturgess, William Perchard, Zak Tribe.

Istanbul KSK

Ahmet Veli, Ali Turkmen, Fazeel Agha, Ilyas Ataullah, Ishak Elec, Ismet Turkmen, Mohamedaly Hanware, Mohammad Isa, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammed Turkmen, Murad Ozbek, Shamsullah Ehsan, Shamsullah Tiray.

Ljubljana

Yal Joy, Iqbal Sameerul, Izaz Ali, Karan Chudasma, Nilesh Ujawe, Omkarnath Thunduru, Ramanjot Singh, Rasheed Mamadkhel, Sajid Ehsan, Shahid Arshad, Shoaib Siddiqui.

Old Victorians

Beau Gurner, Charlie Brennan, Daniel Birrell, Edward Giles, Jack Stevens, James Duckett, Jamie Watling, Jonty Jenner, Matthew Webb, Rob Duckett, Robbie Forrest, Scott Simpson, Simon Williams.

Walferdange Optimists

Aman Khan, Asghar Ali Khan, Atif Kamal, Benjamin Embleton, Hasmat Momand, Joost Mees, Malith Gamage, Milad Momand, Mohit Dixit, Oves Musa, Pankaj Malav, Sareer Shah, Yama Abdiani.

