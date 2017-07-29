Every kid dreams of this moment - Roland-Jones revels in sublime England debut

Toby Roland-Jones described his sensational England debut as a "moment every kid dreams about" after tormenting South Africa on day two of the third Test.

Ben Stokes (112) constructed a fine century to help England to 353 all out at The Oval, before Roland-Jones claimed a four-for on his Test bow as the Proteas finished the day reeling on 126-8.

And the 29-year-old, who also provided an entertaining cameo with the bat, revelled in making such a big impression.

"This is the moment every kid dreams about, representing his country, so it is a different feeling in that way," he said.

"There has been a lot of hard work and it is satisfying to feel you can bring some domestic form into a Test match.

"I tried to stick to my basics but I felt in a nice rhythm and luckily I started to catch fire."

CRICKET FRIENDS! 137 runs and 5 wickets between these two today! #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/dMZTuPa0LC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2017

Roland-Jones' first wicket came through the slightest of edges from Dean Elgar, a snick that the seamer admitted he did not hear.

"I don't know what it was, I didn't hear anything but fortunately the umpire did," he added.

Stokes surpassed three figures with the second of a trio of consecutive sixes during a typically attack-minded finish to his innings.

And the all-rounder said he has not yet had a tougher hundred in Test cricket.

"It's the hundred I've had to work the hardest to get," he said.

"I didn't feel in my best form when I first came in but I managed to stick in there."