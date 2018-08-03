Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Facing imperious Kohli an eye-opener for Curran

Omnisport
NEWS
News
950   //    03 Aug 2018, 02:05 IST
ViratKohli - cropped
Virat Kohli salutes the Edgbaston crowd

England youngster Sam Curran said attempting to halt star batsman Virat Kohli in the first Test against India was an eye-opening experience.

Curran was dismissed early on Thursday to conclude England's innings but, playing just his second Test, the 20-year-old soon had an impact with the ball and ended with four wickets.

But neither Curran nor seasoned campaigners James Anderson and Stuart Broad could shift the dominant Kohli, who made a masterful 149 before departing to the returning Adil Rashid.

After a disappointing end to day two for England, who lost Alastair Cook to close at 9-1 and with a 22-run lead, Curran was in awe of the India captain.

"Credit to [him for] a great innings. That's what Test cricket is about, I'm only in my second game but it was an eye-opener," he said.

"It wasn't ideal losing Cookie at the end - that ball will get most players out - but we bowled them out below our total and it's going to be a great Test match. We have to bat big and put India under pressure.

"Personally, it was pretty special. I can't really remember it.

"It's a pretty cool feeling for me to be playing with my heroes, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, and running in to bowl to a guy like Kohli. It's a great learning curve."

Omnisport
NEWS
All you need to know about the new kid on the block, Sam...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, First Test Day 2, SK Player of the...
RELATED STORY
Jos Buttler rushed to hospital for an X-Ray amid injury...
RELATED STORY
Kohli brilliance limits damage against tiring England
RELATED STORY
Kohli surpasses brilliance in England
RELATED STORY
5 Weaknesses of England that India can exploit
RELATED STORY
Kohli mixes grit, brilliance to play starring role for India
RELATED STORY
Root: Kohli send-off adds to the spectacle
RELATED STORY
Kohli hits first Test century in England
RELATED STORY
Moment of magic from Kohli stops England in its tracks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 287/10 & 9/1 (3.4 ov)
IND 274/10
Day 2 | Stumps: England lead India by 22 runs with 9 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Today, 09:00 AM
Netherlands
Nepal
NED VS NEP preview
| Yesterday
KNT 191/4 (20.0 ov)
ESX 163/10 (20.0 ov)
Kent Spitfires win by 28 runs
KNT VS ESX live score
| Yesterday
DUR 170/4 (20.0 ov)
NOR 95/10 (17.0 ov)
Durham Jets win by 75 runs
DUR VS NOR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us