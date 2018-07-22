Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fakhar Zaman fastest to 1,000 ODI runs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
207   //    22 Jul 2018, 17:14 IST
FakharZamancropped
Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman became the fastest batsman to score 1,000 one-day international runs as Pakistan made the Zimbabwe bowlers toil again in the final match of the series.

Fakhar only needed 20 runs to reach the landmark in Bulawayo on Sunday, though he maintained his outstanding form on the trip by making 85 off 83 balls.

The opener, who scored the first ODI double century by a Pakistan batsman in the fourth match between the teams on Friday, made it to the milestone in 18 innings.

Viv Richards, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and Fakhar's team-mate Babar Azam shared the previous record, though they needed 21 visits to the crease to reach four figures. 

Imam-ul-Haq (110) scored his third century of a one-sided series while Azam made 106 not out from just 76 balls, helping the tourists amass 364-4 after winning the toss.

Shoaib Malik also achieved a notable landmark for the visitors, becoming only the eighth Pakistan batsman to score 7,000 one-day runs before falling for 18.

