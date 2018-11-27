Farokh Engineer feels hurt at not getting C K Nayudu award

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Former India stumper Farokh Engineer Tuesday expressed disappointment over not getting the coveted Col C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed by the BCCI.

The 80-year-old former cricketer made public his displeasure on not getting the honour during a media meet held here to announce the second edition of '1186 Trophy'.

English cricket county club Surrey and an all-Parsee team will clash here on December 1 for the trophy.

"....the CoA or who they call, one of the people said that no Farokh has already got the C K Nayudu (lifetime achievement) award. (In-fact) I was presenting the award (at MAK) Pataudi's lecture in Bangalore a couple of years ago. Padmakar Shivalkar and Rajinder Goel got it and I'm happy for them...

"When lifetime achievement award is given...I have played almost 50 Test matches with Rs 50 per day and to be deprived of this award, that has hurt me.

"People say I have got this award, but look at the list and I'm not there...," said Engineer from the dais, flanked by President and Secretary of Parsee Gymkhana.

The wicketkeeper-batsman played 46 Tests for India scoring 2,611 runs.

Later, speaking to reporters, Engineer stressed that he deserved the award as he promoted the game not only in India but also at the international level.

"I deserve that award (Col C K Nayudu Lifetime achievement award) because I promoted cricket not only in India but also internationally. It's one of the prestigious awards in cricket and I feel bitter about it that I have been ignored, why, for what reason, who I have upset?," he said.

"I played for my country with great pride. Played cricket in England, I played for the World XI. I was the only Indian cricketer to play for the World XI in England and Australia to start with and then Sunil Gavaskar came in and played.

"So I, mean, naturally won't you feel aggrieved that people who have achieved far far less have been on the (awards) list. It's not only the money (but) it's the prestigious award. And I would say don't demean the award, don't under-value, it's a great award and there are some great names on it," Engineer added.

Lashing out at the authorities for ignoring him, Engineer, who played his last Test match against West Indies here in 1975, said he deserved the award.

"I would be hugely honoured to receive it (the award) one-day if common-sense prevails with the some of the administrators... I think I deserve it... I am not bitter about it, to be bitter is... life is too short, but I would be hugely honoured to receive it (the award) because it is given in huge man's name," Engineer said.

He also lashed out at national selectors, asking "have they played enough cricket", and backed former India batsman Dilip Vengsarkar to be the chief selector