FIFA U-17 World Cupper Thatal called up for senior national camp

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 16 // 13 Nov 2018, 19:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) FIFA U-17 World Cupper Komal Thatal was on Tuesday called for the senior national camp by head coach Stephen Constantine to prepare for the international friendly against Jordan on November 17.

The 18-year-old youngster from Sikkim, who currently plays for Kolakta-based ATK in the Indian Super League, was one of the players being monitored for the last two years, Constantine said.

"We have been monitoring him and a few of the other younger players over the last 2 years. Now he has been getting regular game time at his club ATK," Constantine said.

"He will get the experience of being with the Senior National Team at this camp and a taste of things at this level."

Thatal earned plaudits for his exploits during the 2016 AFC U-16 Championship in India, and most importantly for his stunning strike against Brazil in the BRICS Football Championship which was held in Goa in the same year.

"It has been great to be here. It was my first training session today and was a good learning experience for me. I'll look forward to improve myself. I feel great to play alongside the seniors who are there for so long," said Thatal, as he took part in the team training session here.

Currently, the 30 probables were undergoing a 3-day camp here before leaving for Amman on November 15