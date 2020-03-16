3 Ways the IPL can still be played

The IPL is suspended till 15th April following the outbreak of Covid-19 in India

BCCI recently announced that the IPL will be suspended till 15th April, after Coronavirus cases spiked in India and abroad. Later, on 14th March, IPL governing council met the franchise owners to discuss the situation.

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announced that the IPL will be a truncated one but also said that the situation will be reassessed every week and it's too early to say anything on the situation.

A few options were discussed by the governing council which included a shortened IPL, playing all matches, playing at limited venues or playing behind closed doors. We look at the alternatives available to the organizers of the richest cricket league in the world and analyse them.

#1 Playing all matches

We could still see all IPL games played this season

Though the BCCI President said that the IPL will be a truncated one, there is still a chance that the format remains the same.

The tournament has started in the 3rd week of April in the past. The first two editions began on 18th April while it continued till 1st June in 2008, the final of the 2nd season was on 24th of May which is also the date for this year’s final. With the format being the same this year as well, the tournament may well go ahead with 60 matches with the number of double headers surging.

In the original schedule that was released, there were only 6 double headers but the tournament’s duration was going to increase as compared to the previous editions. The IPL was scheduled to be played from the 29th March till the 24th of May. The window can be extended by another week to complete the tournament if the foreign boards allow their players to extend their stay in the country.

Another option that the Governing Council may explore is scheduling the T20 extravaganza in a Pro Kabaddi League style. The PKL is scheduled in a way that one city hosts all its matches in 6 days before the action moves to another city. While this would mean less number of home games for the teams, it also limits the amount of travelling for the players, the support staff, the board officials, the broadcast crew along with other members who have to travel with the teams for the smooth conduct of the tournament.

The tournament can also be held at limited venues with cities or states having more stadia hosting more games. Cities like Mumbai may get more games as there are more international stadia in Mumbai. The Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium (CCI), and DY Patil Stadium are the potential venues in the financial capital of the country and the Gahunje Stadium in Pune is also a 4-hour road journey from the city.

#2 Shortened IPL

The IPL could also be shortened as a result of the virus outbreak

It is highly likely that the league itself will be a shortened affair. The IPL may resort to cutting down the number of matches between two teams in the tournament to just one and the number of matches can be limited to 32 in that case. The BCCI could also try a newer format with the teams being divided into 2 groups. This option may be inevitable if the tournament starts after the 1st week of May.

#3 Behind Closed doors

The tournament could be played behind closed doors if the situation is not brought under control

While the board explores a number of alternatives, what looks inevitable as of now is that the IPL will be played behind closed doors at least in the month of April if the tournament does start by then.

Even though hosting the tournament behind closed doors is a viable alternative, it has its own set of cons. The teams and the officials will still come in contact with a large number of people at airports, outside the venue among many other places. So this can be looked at only when the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is brought under control.

As of now, the BCCI can't takes any precise decision on the tournament’s fate. Cancelling the high profile league may well be the last option as losses of up to 10,000 crores can be incurred by the franchises, the BCCI, the broadcasters and other stakeholders.