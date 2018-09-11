Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Finch among uncapped Australia quintet for Pakistan Tests

Omnisport
NEWS
News
172   //    11 Sep 2018, 12:11 IST
AaronFinch - Cropped
Australia's Aaron Finch, in action for Surrey

Aaron Finch and Travis Head are two of the five uncapped players called up by Australia for next month's two-Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

With captain Steve Smith and openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft still serving suspensions following the Newlands ball-tampering scandal earlier this year, Australia are facing something of a selection crisis at the top of the order.

Tim Paine will continue to lead the side in Smith's absence, with his vice-captain for this series yet to be announced.

Along with regular white-ball internationals Finch and Head, Queensland trio Brendan Doggett, Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser have all earned a place in the 15-man party and could make their Test debuts, while there is no place in the squad for Glenn Maxwell, Joe Burns or Peter Handscomb.

"There has been significant change to our Test squad, due to the unavailability of a number of key players," said national selector Trevor Hohns.

"That said, we firmly believe the squad selected is up to the challenge ahead and is capable of playing a brand of cricket that can perform well in this series against Pakistan.

"It's a blend of experienced players who have a significant amount of either Test or first-class cricket, and a number of younger players who we are confident are ready for the Test arena.

"Aaron is in sensational form, and this is the right time to give him a chance to play Test cricket. He has performed well in the Sheffield Shield in recent seasons and brings added experience and leadership to this group.

"Travis has improved his game immensely over the past 12 months and is the type of player we want in this environment. He's a hard worker who has performed well with the bat in his recent four-day opportunities for Australia A and South Australia."

The first Test is set to take place in Dubai from October 7 with the second match scheduled to begin on October 16 in Abu Dhabi.

 

Australia squad in full: Tim Paine (captain), Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc.

Omnisport
NEWS
Australia announce squad for Test series against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
"Exciting time for Australia to build again," says Aaron...
RELATED STORY
What Pakistan, Australia and Zimbabwe stand to gain from...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Pakistan second T20I Preview: Pakistan look...
RELATED STORY
Are Australians leaving cricket for other sports?
RELATED STORY
Top 6 Aaron Finch knocks in T20s
RELATED STORY
5 all-time oldest captains in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
"He can play Test cricket, there's no doubt about that" -...
RELATED STORY
Australia crushes Pakistan by 9 wickets in T20 tri-series
RELATED STORY
No ODI hangover for Australia, insists T20 skipper Finch
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 58/3 (18.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: India need 406 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
NOR 255/10
DBY 61/2 (17.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Derbyshire trail Northamptonshire by 194 runs with 8 wickets remaining
NOR VS DBY live score
SOM 106/10
HAM 142/9 (57.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Hampshire lead Somerset by 36 runs with 1 wicket remaining
SOM VS HAM live score
| 04:00 AM
AUA 346/10 & 38/2 (14.0 ov)
IND-A 505/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia A trail India A by 121 runs with 8 wickets remaining
AUA VS IND-A live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us