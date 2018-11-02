Finch fit for first ODI after finger blow

Australia ODI captain Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has been passed fit to captain Australia in the first ODI against South Africa after being struck on the finger by a sharp delivery from Mitchell Starc.

Finch last week replaced Tim Paine as skipper for the 50-over format but there were concerns over his participation in the opening match of the series when he took a blow while batting at the WACA on Friday.

The opening batsman went for a scan and has been given the all clear to take on the Proteas at Perth Stadium on Sunday.

"It's all good, it was just a precautionary x-ray," Finch told cricket.com.au.

"I got hit on it yesterday and then again today and it swelled up. It was quite painful there for a little bit.

"Anytime you get hit by a big quick it hurts, but I think the doctor was a bit more concerned than I was."

Skipper Aaron Finch provides an update on his injured finger ahead of the first Gillette ODI on Sunday and reveals whether he's a heads or tails man at the toss (hint - he's neither!) #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/Slkn6g8WJF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 2, 2018

Proteas paceman Dale Steyn is intrigued to see how Australia conduct themselves as they attempt to improve their image in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal at Newlands.

"Everyone is used to Merv Hughes shouting and screaming at guys, trying to hit people in the stands." said the quick.

"I think we became accustomed to it. But the game became more professional.

"We've got to grow up with the times and behaviour is one of those things. It's become very much part of the game. It's going to be interesting to see which direction they go."