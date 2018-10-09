×
Finch makes 62 on Test debut, but Head and Labuschagne go for ducks

82   //    09 Oct 2018, 16:06 IST
AaronFinch - cropped
Aaron Finch on his Australia Test debut

Australia opener Aaron Finch made 62 on his first Test appearance against Pakistan, but fellow debutants Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne went for ducks.

Finch started the third day on 13, with the new-look Australia line-up hoping to make significant strides towards Pakistan's first-innings total of 482 in Dubai.

The 31-year-old limited-overs specialist, selected in the absence of banned duo David Warner and Steve Smith, made a fifty that included six boundaries, one of which was a maximum, before a brilliant catch at short mid on by Asad Shafiq off Mohammad Abbas' bowling ended Finch's 161-ball knock.

After Pakistan debutant Bilal Asif removed Usman Khawaja (85) for his second wicket of the match, the all-rounder accounted for Head and Labuschagne in the same over.

Head failed to make a run off nine deliveries, while Labuschagne went for a second-ball duck to leave Australia on 171-5.

